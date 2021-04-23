UrduPoint.com
Ramazan Rockball Tournament Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:52 PM

Ramazan Rockball Tournament postponed

Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRF) has postponed the 6th All Pakistan Abdul Razzaq Arain Memorial Ramazan Floodlight Rockball Tournament due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rockball Federation (PRF) has postponed the 6th All Pakistan Abdul Razzaq Arain Memorial Ramazan Floodlight Rockball Tournament due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"The tournament was to be organized by Sindh Rockball Association from April 24 to 27 at Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi," PRF Secretary General Uma Laila Kulsoom Rana told APP.

She said the preparations for the tournament were complete but the administration had denied permission to hold the tournament due to the third dangerous wave of coronavirus in the country, therefore the tournament had to be postponed.

"The third wave of the coronavirus was proving to be very dangerous in the country and the players should follow the government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)," she said.

Uma Laila said the date for holding the tournament would be announced as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.

