Ramazan Tenpin Bowling C'ship To Start In April

Muhammad Rameez Published March 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Ramazan Tenpin Bowling C'ship to start in April

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Ramazan Tenpin Bowling Championship would be played in April under the auspices of the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) at the Leisure Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to details, a meeting of the organizing committee would be held on Saturday regarding the arrangements for this one-day event.

The meeting would be held under the chairmanship of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation President Ijaz ur Rehman. He would also announce the date of the event.

