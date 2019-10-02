UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rameen Shamim Named Captain For ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 01:02 PM

Rameen Shamim named captain for ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019

Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named as Pakistan women’s team captain for this month’s ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Colombo from 22 to 27 October

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019) Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named as Pakistan women’s team captain for this month’s ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Colombo from 22 to 27 October.

Rameen played four T20Is on the recent tour to South Africa and inspired PCB Blasters to National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship title in Lahore last month.

Pakistan will open their campaign on 22 October when they will take on Sri Lanka, while they will meet Bangladesh on the following day before taking on India on 25 October. The top two sides will contest the 27 October final.

According to the tournament regulations, 11 squad members must be born on or after 1 September 1996, while in the playing line-up, a team can field a maximum of three players over 23 years of age.

Apart from Rameen, other international players in the side are 17-year-old Fatima Sana Khan, who made her debut in South Africa, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sandhu and Muneeba Ali.

While performances in the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship have earned these girls a trip to Colombo, their good outings against the Asian rivals will edge them closers to a call-up for the Pakistan national team for the series against Bangladesh to be played in Lahore from 26 October to 4 November.

Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan have to feature in the final two rounds of the ICC Women’s Championship before they fly off to Australia to participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 from 21 February to 8 March.

To prepare the side for the Colombo tournament, a training camp will be set-up at the High Performance Centre in Multan from 5 October.

Pakistan squad:

1. Rameen Shamim (captain)

2. Ayesha Naseem

3. Fatima Sana Khan

4. Hafsa Khalid

5. Huraina Sajid

6. Javeria Rauf

7. Kainat Hafeez

8. Maham Tariq

9. Muneeba Ali

10. Najiha Alvi

11. Nashra Sandhu

12. Noren Yaqoob

13. Syeda Aroob Shah

14. Tuba Hassan

15. Waheeda Akhter

Reserves:

Ayesha Naz, Natalia Parvaiz, Soha Fatima and Syed Khadija Chishti

Player Support Personnel:

Shahid Anwar (coach), Waqar Orakzai (assistant coach), Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist), Taimoor Mehmood (trainer), Analyst (tbc)

Pakistan’s schedule:

Tues, 22 Oct – Pakistan v Sri Lanka

Wed, 23 Oct – Pakistan v Bangladesh

Fri, 25 Oct – Pakistan v India

Sun, 27 Oct – Final

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Lahore Multan T20 World ICC Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka PCB Colombo South Africa Sana Khan February March September October November 2019 2020 From Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Russia Committed to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal i ..

26 minutes ago

Asian markets follow Wall St plunge following weak ..

26 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) annou ..

26 minutes ago

Repeating trials unfair, to include blue-eyed: Fed ..

23 minutes ago

Eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Chitral

26 minutes ago

Russia to Retain Position in EU Gas Market If No P ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.