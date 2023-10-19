Rameen Shamim to lead Pak Women 'A' against WI Women A

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Off-spinner Rameen Shamim has been named as captain of Pakistan Women A for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against West Indies Women A.

The series is scheduled to take place at two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Ghani Institute for cricket from 24 to 29 October 2023.

The 15-member squad for the one-day series was announced after the women’s national selection committee assessed the performances of the players in 28 probables camp which was held at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

The three one-day matches against West Indies A will be followed by a tri-nation T20 series involving West Indies Women A and Thailand women’s emerging team, as well as a T20 series against Thailand women’s emerging team. The squad for the T20 tri-series and the two T20s against Thailand women’s emerging team will be announced in due course.

Rameen Shamim, who has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is, has also captained Pakistan Women A during the team’s tour of West Indies in 2021. Besides Rameen, Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz and Tuba Hassan have also made international appearances for Pakistan.

Pakistan Women 'A' Squad: Rameen Shamim (captain), Amber Kainaat, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassann nTravelling Reserves: Fatima Khan, Maham Manzoor and Syeda Khadija Chishtyn

Backup Reserves: Masooma Zehra and Yusra AmirnnTeam management:

Aisha Jalil (manager), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Kamran Hussain (assistant coach), Zulfiqar Babar (bowling coach), Wasim Yousafi (batting coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Muhammad Ramzan (strength and conditioning coach)

Chief Selector Saleem Jaffar: “The squad comprises a blend of individuals who have participated in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and some are experienced players that have represented Pakistan national side in the recent past.

“The selection committee has been closely monitoring these players in the training camp at Lahore Country Club in Muridke. We all have great hopes from the selected players to showcase their skills in the series and do well against the visiting West Indies A side.”

Schedule:

24 October – First One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Ghani Institute for Cricket

26 October – Second One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Ghani Institute for Cricket

29 October – Third One-Day (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3 November – Tri-series first T20 match (Pakistan Women A v West Indies Women A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 4 November – Tri-series second T20 match (West Indies Women A v Thailand A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

5 November – Tri-series third T20 match (Pakistan Women A v Thailand A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

8 November – Tri-series final; Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

10 November – First T20 (Pakistan Women A v Thailand A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore nn11 November – Second T20 (Pakistan Women A v Thailand A); Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.