UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rameez Pitches Imran's Example To Green-shirts Ahead Of India Clash

Muhammad Rameez 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:27 PM

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahead of India clash

To boost-up the Green-shirts confidence for their Sunday's clash against India at Old Trafford, former skipper Rameez Raja gave a 1992 Cricket World Cup final exemplar of Imran Khan who after winning the toss came to the team and said go out there and enjoy yourself because you may not get this chance again

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :To boost-up the Green-shirts confidence for their Sunday's clash against India at Old Trafford, former skipper Rameez Raja gave a 1992 Cricket World Cup final exemplar of Imran Khan who after winning the toss came to the team and said go out there and enjoy yourself because you may not get this chance again.

Elaborating the 1992 CWC match, Rameez who was a part of the Pakistan team in the final, said Imran told us that the crowd out there was approximately 88,000 which was the highest of ODI cricket at that time, so go out and enjoy the atmosphere.

"The reason that I was giving this example to the Pakistani players was because they should relax their minds and enjoy the game," he said in his YouTube channel.

Rameez said he hoped rain didi not interrupt the high profile Pak-India match. "We can only pray that sun shines bright in the biggest clash (Pak-India game) of the tournament," he said.

He said Pakistan before going for the 2019 CWC went to meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan and also asked for his advice for the Pak-India clash.

"To which Imran said he had captained Pakistan team 25 times in the matches against India out of which 21 Pakistan had won," Rameez said.

He said two things happened when we played a big match. "Either our brain got in the over-drive lane after which we over analysed things or the mind got numb. In both cases we end up in losing the match," he said.

Rameez said fans were so passionate for the Pak-India game that they could bear Pakistan team losing in the whole tournament but they could not see Pakistan going down against India and same went for the Indian fans.

"Fans still remember the historic innings of Fakhar Zaman who hit 114 runs off 106 balls smashing twelve 4s and three 6s in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India," he said.

He urged Pakistan batsmen to go on the field and play their normal game against India. "The batsmen must not take pressure of who the bowler is and same goes for the bowlers," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World Rameez Raja Same Fakhar Zaman Old Trafford May Sunday 2017 2019 YouTube

Recent Stories

PM Imran to participate in parliamentary cricket w ..

1 minute ago

Faryal Talpur remanded to NAB custody for 9 days

18 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

25 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

25 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

37 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.