To boost-up the Green-shirts confidence for their Sunday's clash against India at Old Trafford, former skipper Rameez Raja gave a 1992 Cricket World Cup final exemplar of Imran Khan who after winning the toss came to the team and said go out there and enjoy yourself because you may not get this chance again

Elaborating the 1992 CWC match, Rameez who was a part of the Pakistan team in the final, said Imran told us that the crowd out there was approximately 88,000 which was the highest of ODI cricket at that time, so go out and enjoy the atmosphere.

"The reason that I was giving this example to the Pakistani players was because they should relax their minds and enjoy the game," he said in his YouTube channel.

Rameez said he hoped rain didi not interrupt the high profile Pak-India match. "We can only pray that sun shines bright in the biggest clash (Pak-India game) of the tournament," he said.

He said Pakistan before going for the 2019 CWC went to meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan and also asked for his advice for the Pak-India clash.

"To which Imran said he had captained Pakistan team 25 times in the matches against India out of which 21 Pakistan had won," Rameez said.

He said two things happened when we played a big match. "Either our brain got in the over-drive lane after which we over analysed things or the mind got numb. In both cases we end up in losing the match," he said.

Rameez said fans were so passionate for the Pak-India game that they could bear Pakistan team losing in the whole tournament but they could not see Pakistan going down against India and same went for the Indian fans.

"Fans still remember the historic innings of Fakhar Zaman who hit 114 runs off 106 balls smashing twelve 4s and three 6s in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India," he said.

He urged Pakistan batsmen to go on the field and play their normal game against India. "The batsmen must not take pressure of who the bowler is and same goes for the bowlers," he said.