Rameez Raja To Race For The Slot Of PCB Chairmanship: Sources

3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 12:57 PM

The tenure of incumbent PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani will end on September 18.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2021) Rameez Raja, former Test Captain and renowned commentator, would race for the slot of Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairmanship, the sources said on Saturday.

The Sources seeking anonymity said that the name for the coveted post would be finalized in next few days.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would recommend two Names for the post.

According to the sources, Rameez Raja would replace Ehsan Mani as the next PCB Chairman. The former PCB Chairperson Najam Sethi wanted PCB’s incumbent Chairperson Ehsan Mani and CEO Wasim Khan to be removed from their posts. In an interview, Sethi had urged the PM to take some time and see what was happening with Pakistan Cricket.

