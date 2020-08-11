Ramiz advises Sarfraz Ahmad to get retirement from Test cricket

(@fidahassanain)

Former captain and known spectator Ramiz Raja has said that sitting idle on bench as a second option wicket-keeper does not suit to Sarfraz who should step down graciously from Test cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 11th, 2020) Ramiz Raja advised former Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to retire from Test cricket gracefully, the reports said here on Tuesday.

Sarfraz Ahmad experienced four years of captaincy across three formats.

“You should have taken retirement from Test cricket after being removed from captaincy,” Ramiz suggested Sarfraz Ahmad while speaking on a YouTube channel.

He said Sarfraz’s focus should be more on white-ball cricket because he had potential in it.

Ramiz argued that sitting on a bench did not suit a person who served as a captain.

“It completely doesn’t suit Sarfraz like player to sit on the bench as he represented Pakistan in all three formats,” he further said.

Sarfraz is currently in England and is part of national squad as a second-choice wicket-keeper.

It may be mentioned here that Sarfraz Ahmad was removed from the captaincy last year due to poor performance.