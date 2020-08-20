UrduPoint.com
Ramiz Asks Pakistan To Adopt An Aggressive Approach In Third Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:55 PM

Former captain Ramiz Raja has asked Pakistan team to adopt an aggressive strategy against England in the third Test and aim to level the series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Former captain Ramiz Raja has asked Pakistan team to adopt an aggressive strategy against England in the third Test and aim to level the series.

The final fixture of the three-match series is commencing on Friday at Southampton. England won the first Test, while the second match ended in a draw as rain and bad light hindered most of the play.

"Don't fear defeat. You can't win the series but you can level it by winning the third Test," he told Pakistan team while speaking on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'.

The cricketer-turned commentator said Pakistan should move forward without looking at the back. "When you play with an aggressive mind, then your each and everything [ability] is used positively." He said Pakistan would have to create pace in the match and play it as if it would end in four days. "Azhar Ali will have to do better captaincy.

I will want him to remove himself from the one-down position and bat at down the order.

He said Pakistan should try to post a big total and bowl out England earlier. "Although somehow it is a difficult wicket for batting, Pakistan should try to score around 300 to 325 runs to put England in pressure.

"It is a difficult task but not impossible. The thinking should not be that of a draw mentality.

"If you succeed in saving series [by winning the match], you will become a [real] team. This will give you confidence, which will also help you win the T20 series against the hosts," added the 58-year-old.

Pakistan last won an away Test match in England in 2018. Since then, they lost six successive away games � three in South Africa, two in Australia, and one this series in England � before rain forced a draw last Test.

