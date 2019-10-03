Ramiz asks Pakistan to relook bowling options

Former Captain Ramiz Raja feels that Pakistan would have to relook their bowling options if they want to emerge as a strong outfit

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Former Captain Ramiz Raja feels that Pakistan would have to relook their bowling options if they want to emerge as a strong outfit.

"They'll not move ahead in one-day cricket with this (current) bowing attack," he said in a message on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'.

Referring to Muhammad Nawaz and Iftkihar Ahmed, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Pakistan would not be able to win more one-day matches in the future as they had makeshift bowlers in the middle of the innings. "Shadab Khan is also not looking in his real form. So, you can't call him a frontline bowler. Thus, in the middle of the innings your 30 overs go with the makeshift bowlers.

"If you batted first in the match and you have posted a big total on the board, then it is okay to go with them. But if you are bowling in the first innings and trying to bowl out batsmen, then you can't do that with this sort of bowling attack," he added.

Ramiz asked Pakistan Cricket Board to start preparations for the next world cup. "Try to get rid of the players who are above 30.

Bring in new players, who have the spark and who can be prepared in three to four years (for the world cup)." He said that the new team management was not doing the required experimentation with this new look Sri Lankan side. However, he lauded the run chase by Pakistan batsmen in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka. "While looking at the last five years, this run chase is good as during that period Pakistan only once successfully chased 275 plus runs," he noted.

He congratulated Babar Azam, Haris Sohail and Abid Ali for putting up a good batting show in the series against Sri Lanka saying that they were bright spots of the series.

"Babar Azam was the biggest bright spot of the series. He hit a remarkable century in the second match. He is a quality batsman.

"Abid Ali played well in the third match. He delivers whenever he gets a chance."He said Pakistan's opening in the third match was also good but the real knock came from left-hand Haris Sohail, who scored a scintillating half century. "He played wisely with full devotion. The win would have been difficult if he had not scored the fifty."