Ramiz Asks Young Pakistan Batters To Change Their Approach
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 15, 2024 | 07:43 PM
Former Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Hassan Raja has advised young Pakistan players to change their batting approach if they want to cement their place in the national team
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Former Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Hassan Raja has advised young Pakistan players to change their batting approach if they want to cement their place in the national team.
“New players have come into the team on the basis of their strike rates.
"Whether it's Saim Ayub or Azam Khan, relying on a miss-and-hit approach is not sustainable for the entire team combination," Ramiz said in a message on his YouTube channel.
"These are brilliant batting conditions and you need to put in more effort because opportunities like these don't come again," Ramiz emphasized.
Both Azam and Saim were part of Pakistan's squad in the first two fixtures of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Azam remained unable to impress as he scored just 10 runs in the first two games.
Saim had a great start in the first match as he scored a brisk 27 off 8 balls but unluckily was run out. In the second match, he was dismissed for 1 run off 3 balls.
Pakistan conceded defeats in the first two matches by 46 and 21 runs.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
CM inaugurates 'Arfa Teacher Chatbot' in honor of Arfa Karim
UN seeks $4.2 billion for Ukraine aid in 2024
Woman killed in Israel suspected ramming attack
RMU, Oncology clinic shifted temporarily to RIU
Man shot dead during motorbike snatching
FPCCI to hold Round Table Discussion on Packaging Sector on 17th
PPP presented people friendly manifesto: Gilani
CM inaugurates e-service mobile app at BISE Lahore
FM Jilani reiterates Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable Afghanistan
More Stories From Sports
-
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program38 minutes ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open37 minutes ago
-
Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son1 hour ago
-
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations3 hours ago
-
National Women's T20 Tournament: Quetta, Lahore, Rawalpindi make victorious start2 hours ago
-
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations3 hours ago
-
Murray says 'definite possibility' he has played final Australian Open4 hours ago
-
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale7 hours ago
-
Salah rescues Egypt as Nigeria draw and Ghana lose at Cup of Nations10 hours ago
-
Palestine lose to Iran at Asian Cup as Japan survive scare2 hours ago
-
Gauff powers through at Australian Open ahead of Osaka comeback11 hours ago