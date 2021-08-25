UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Heaps Praise On Shaheen Afridi, Says Pakistan Won 2nd Test Due To His Bowling

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Ramiz heaps praise on Shaheen Afridi, says Pakistan won 2nd Test due to his bowling

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Former captain Ramiz Raja has heaped praise on left-hand pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi saying that Pakistan managed to outclass West Indies in the second Test due to his standout performance.

"Pakistan have won the match largely due to bowling, especially due to Shaheen Shah Afridi. He claimed ten wickets in the match, which is a great performance. For a bowler it is always a great milestone," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks'.

"Previously, Afridi was a star in the making but now he has become a complete bowler. He has over the wicket angle as well as round the wicket angle. He can swing the ball, has yorkers and bouncers. He can do length bowling and in Pakistan's win that [length bowling] played a key role.

"For a batsman it is always difficult to negotiate with the length ball because anyone who has a poor footwork can neither move forward nor go back." Ramiz also lauded left-arm spinner Nauman Ali stating that he did support act very well. "He has very good control on the spin. Unfortunately, Yasir Shah is off-colour these days. Ideally, if he is in form Pakistan's can have a complete Test bowling attack.

"However, his absence was not much felt due to Nauman Ali as he bowled very well and ensured vital breakthroughs for Pakistan.

" Ramiz also hailed Babar Azam and Fawad Alam for their superb batting display in the first innings. Fawad hammered an excellent hundred in under pressure. He is very clearheaded.

"Babar Azam too gives a lot of confidence to the dugout because he seems quite comfortable even at a very difficult pitch. He played a classy innings.

Ramiz said Pakistan the Test match in a very good manner. "They have to win this match in four days [due to rain]. Hence desperation was seen [to win the match]. Passion was also there.

However, he was of the view that had this desperation and passion been there in the first match, Pakistan would have won that too. "They could have won this series quite easily. West Indies are a seventh ranked team and there is a reason behind that [low ranking]. They lack the passion to play Test cricket. They also don't have great Test players. It seems they play [Test cricket] due to some compulsion. What to speak of five days, it seems they even can't play quality cricket even for four days. Hence, you should have won by 2-0 against such a side because recently South Africa defeated them by the same margin," he added.

