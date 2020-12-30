ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Former skippers Ramiz Raja and Inzamam-ul-Haq have lauded Pakistan's fighting spirit in the first Test against New Zealand stating that though the team lost the match it fought like a unit.

"There is nothing wrong when you lose while fighting because as a cricketer you know that you couldn't deliver more than that," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel 'Ramiz Speaks' while commenting on Pakistan's defeat.

He said the common complaint against the national side was that they surrender without showing any fight, particularly on away tours. "But this time there was a fighting spirit and commitment. Certainly, they'll learn from it (the defeat.)." According to Ramiz although Pakistan suffered defeat, it would bring unity in the team. "There are several defeats that give you a lesson; where your bonding becomes stronger. Here too everyone fought for a cause, that was, to save the match for Pakistan," he said.

He lauded Fawad Alam for hitting a brilliant century in under pressure circumstances. "We must appreciate him because in his entire career he never gave up and has always been trying hard. Eventually, he has got fruit for all his efforts." "Rizwan also played brilliant knocks. The tail too put up great resistance. Overall Pakistan team exhibited a fighting spirit. And this was what Pakistani fans were demanding.

"They [Pakistan team] were just five overs away from their objective [to draw the match], but even then we'll have to give credit to them for showing a lot of resistance," he added.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that although Pakistan conceded defeat, the players fought back very well. "If you lose a match while fighting then there is no complaint against you," he said in his post-match analysis on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

He noted that Pakistan were just four to five overs away to ward off the defeat. "They could have spent these remaining overs and save the match. But still, there are several positives. There were some very good performances. Similarly, there was a unity in the team." Inzamam congratulated Fawad Alam for hammering a ton in Test cricket after a gap of 11 to 12 years. "He's made a strong comeback. When he came to bat [in the second innings], the situation was very difficult, but he scored an excellent century. I'll say his hundred is equal to a double century."According to Inzamam, a player's real potential is only exhibited when he performs in an under-pressure condition. "If you score runs when your team badly need those, then such a performance becomes countable. I really enjoyed his batting as played according to the requirement.""I will also appreciate Rizwan as he played brilliantly in both the innings. He was leading the Test side for the first time but he had been outstanding," he added.