Ramiz opens about Pakistan’s shortcomings in first Test match against Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former PCB chairman says both intent and technique were absent from Pakistan's 'resistance menu.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) In the recent Perth Test between Pakistan and Australia, former Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja highlighted significant vulnerabilities in the Pakistani team's performance, ultimately resulting in a substantial 360-run defeat.

During the second innings, the Pakistani batsmen faced considerable challenges, succumbing to dismissal in a mere 30.2 overs. In their pursuit of a formidable target of 450 runs, the Pakistani team could only muster a total of 89 runs before being bowled out. Saud Shakeel emerged as the leading run-scorer for the visitors with a contribution of 24 runs.

Ramiz Raja, who served in the PCB for nearly two years, critically pointed out the team's shortcomings on the fourth day of the Test, emphasizing a lack of both intent and technique among the players.

Taking to his official Twitter account (X), Raja expressed his disappointment, stating, "Both intent and technique were absent from Pakistan's 'resistance menu.' It was disheartening to see that in the second innings, only 31 overs were faced, underscoring the evident superiority of Australia."

Pakistan's aspirations to secure their first Test victory in Australia since 1995 were thwarted by the collective efforts of Nathan Lyon and the formidable Australian bowling attack. The match concluded swiftly within four days, as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood proved to be formidable adversaries for Pakistan's batting lineup.