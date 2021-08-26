Ramiz Raja accepts the post of PCB Chairman    

, , , ,

The Reports say that Ehsan Mani has decided not to continue his job as PCB Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 26th, 2021) Former Pakistan Captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja accepted the post of Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, the latest reports said.

A local private tv reported that Ramiz Raja vowed to reset Pakistan Cricket 's GPS and would be in pursuit of excellence.

On Wednesday, Ramiz Raja and Ehsan Mani both called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters related to Pakistan Cricket Board and development of Cricket.

A TV report said that Ramiz Raja had also been informed of becoming the new chairman of the board through a communique from the PM's Office.

Ramiz was quoted as saying, "After being elected — as the new chairman — by the board of governors, I will address a press conference,".

On other hand, Ehsan Mani had excused himself from continuing to work as the PCB Chairman.

"I am not interested in working as PCB Chairman anymore, " Mani said while talking to a TV. Answering to a question, Mani said the details about the new PCB Chairman would be released by Prime Minister Office.

Mani said that he did not want to continue his job as PCB Chairman. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, the sources said, was given additional charge of the post of chairman temporarily as per the constitution of the board.

Earlier on August 24, a key official had told Geo news that Ehsan Mani was likely to serve as the chairman of the PCB for a second term.

The development came after media reports that the prime minister was considering appointing former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja as the PCB chairman.