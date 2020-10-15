UrduPoint.com
Ramiz Raja Advises Misbahul Haq To Give Up His Old Timer Approach

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Ramiz Raja advises Misbahul Haq to give up his old timer approach

The former Captain says Misbahul Haq needs to adopt revolutionary approach in coach as still there is a huge responsibility on his shoulders even after he resigned from the post of chief selector.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Misbahul Haq should give up his old timer approach, former Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja said.

Ramiz Raja who is also an international commentator advised Misbahul Haq to adopt a revolutionary coaching method for better results and development of the national team.

He was speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

“Misbah needs a lot of help as he has typical mindset which is based on safety and security and does not have experiment,” said Ramiz Raja, hoping that the new chief selector would adopt a positive attitude.

Misbahul Haq, Ramiz pointed out, had followed a set pattern which was basically an old timer’s game.

“But in this age, revolutionary methods are required in coaching,” said Ramiz, adding that but these methods were not easy. He stated a coach must build a team with mentally tough players.

“There are fans who are looking at you [Misbah] to be successful and our best wishes are with you,” said the former Captain.

He stated: “Nobody wants to bring you down but if you don’t deliver things will get messy,”.

He went on to say that there was a huge responsibility on the shoulders of Misbah even after he resigned from the post of Chief Selector.

“I believe Misbah will feel more comfortable in this role [only coaching] but this is also important. There is still a huge responsibility on your [Misbah] shoulders. He advised him to handle the situation with patience and should face the criticism with positive approach and courage.

“The things will be in order if he faces all criticism with positive approach and focuses on his responsibilities in a right way,” he added.

