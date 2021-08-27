UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Appointed As PCB ’s New Member Of Board Of Governors

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:38 PM

Ramiz Raja appointed as PCB ’s new member of Board of Governors

Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has issued notification for the appointment of Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan as the members of the Board of Governors.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Former Pakistan Captain Ramiz Raja has been appointed as new member of Pakistan cricket Board’s Board of Governors after the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination issued a notification.

According to the notification, Asad Ali Khan has also been appointed as new member of Pakistan Cricket Board. Both members were appointed for the next three years.

Asad Ali Khan is appointed for the said post for the second.

Board of Governors will elect a new chairman of the board as Ehsan Mani refused to continue further as PCB Chairman.

There are total seven members of BoGs and two members will contest for the slot of PCB Chairman.

Justice rtd. Azmat Sheikh has already been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner for these elections. The election dates are yet to be announced.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Chief Election Commissioner PCB Asad Ali Post

Recent Stories

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped w ..

Rickshaw driver, accomplice allegedly gang-raped woman

6 minutes ago
 Berlusconi back in hospital for tests

Berlusconi back in hospital for tests

26 seconds ago
 Kremlin Unaware of Any US Requests for Assistance ..

Kremlin Unaware of Any US Requests for Assistance in Afghanistan

27 seconds ago
 Soybean futures close lower

Soybean futures close lower

28 seconds ago
 Congolese children trade life as miners for a chan ..

Congolese children trade life as miners for a chance at school

33 seconds ago
 Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

Has Delta killed the herd immunity dream?

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.