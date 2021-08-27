Ramiz Raja appointed as PCB ’s new member of Board of Governors

(@fidahassanain)

Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination has issued notification for the appointment of Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan as the members of the Board of Governors.

According to the notification, Asad Ali Khan has also been appointed as new member of Pakistan Cricket Board. Both members were appointed for the next three years.

Asad Ali Khan is appointed for the said post for the second.

Board of Governors will elect a new chairman of the board as Ehsan Mani refused to continue further as PCB Chairman.

There are total seven members of BoGs and two members will contest for the slot of PCB Chairman.

Justice rtd. Azmat Sheikh has already been appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner for these elections. The election dates are yet to be announced.