Ramiz Raja Asks Fans To See “milk Canals” In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 02:11 PM

The former cricketer has called the flooded streets and inundated areas of the city as “milk canals” due to the failure of the sewerage system in the metropolitan city during the current rainy season.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2020) Former Captain and international cricket commentator Ramiz Raja asked his followers to see “Milk Canals” in Karachi here on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the former Cricket Star shared a link of a local tv report showing flooded streets and areas of the metropolitan city.

He wrote: “Karachi mein doodh ki nehrein dekh lein. (See canals of milk in Karachi),”.

The loadshedding and shortage of electricity became hallmark of Karachi after continuous rains.

Several people were also electrocuted in the city. The failure of the sewage system caused huge trouble to the citizens whose houses and streets inundated in the deep water of rain in the city.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also hinted on Wednesday to address the issues of Karachi. He also made this statement after so much noise about the failure of sewerage system of the city in the rainy season.

