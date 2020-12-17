Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character building of children during Covid-19 restrictions

(@fidahassanain)

The former captain believes that two things are very important for the personality of the children that they should be well-disciplined and honest.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2020) Former Captain and renowned captain Ramiz Raja said that the parents should focus on character building of their children as the schools were closed now due to Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, the cricket legend said: “ With Schools closed because of Covid 19 and for winters holidays it’s kind of an opportune time for parents to build on their kids character and talk to them about two traits of personality that will simultaneously help Pakistan to grow as a country: discipline and honesty,”.

Playing is good for the children. Unfortunately, the children mostly spend time out in the streets these days due to closure of schools due to Covid-19, create noise and indulge into such activities that do not nurture their personalities.