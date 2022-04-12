UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Awaits Signal From Govt For His Position As PCB Chairman

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Ramiz Raja awaits signal from govt for his position as PCB Chairman

The reports and rumours of change are making rounds on social media after Imran Khan lost vote-of-confidence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2022) Ramiz Raja has been awaiting nod from the newly-formed government before making any plan regarding his position as chairman of Pakistan cricket board.

The talks of change have started pouring in on media after Imran Khan was ousted from the Prime Minister office with no-confidence vote against him. Imran Khan became the first Prime Minister against whom the no-trust-motion was passed.

The history shows that change in the power led to the change at PCB in the past.

The same situation took place when Najam Sethi was holding the office of PCB Chairman and the new government was formed. Sethi had offered favourable position to Zakir Khan, who is close to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, but could not stay after no signal from the PTI government back in 2018.

Earlier, there were reports that Ramiz Raja would step down from his position on Monday evening but the PCB Chairman denied all such reports.

"The information is wrong?," said Ramiz Raja while responding to a question that whether he was resigning from his position or not.

The sources said that the new government had various new challenges; therefore, they were reluctant to take any decision over PCB Chairman in a rush.

Najam Sethi, on the other hand, is also ready to become the new PCB Chairman.

