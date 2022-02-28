UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Credits Crowds For Phenomenal HBL PSL Success

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 28, 2022 | 04:36 PM

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

The PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says there is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 28th, 2022) Pakistan Cricket board Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday paid a glowing tribute to the Pakistan cricket fans when he credited them for the phenomenal success of HBL Pakistan Super League 7, which culminated on Sunday with Lahore Qalandars winning their maiden title at the Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “There is no doubt that the HBL Pakistan Super League 7 has been a phenomenal success and this is largely due to the fact that we had amazing crowds, both in Karachi and Lahore. In my professional career, I have never seen such charged up, overwhelming, enthusiastic, lively and supportive crowds, particularly in Lahore.

“On behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board, I thank all the fans who crossed the turnstiles to not only play their significant part in the success of HBL PSL 7, but through our high-definition production showcased Pakistan as a cricket passionate country.

“I would like to thank our sponsors, players, franchises, the medical team, law enforcing agencies, local and provisional administrations, commentators and crew members, and ground staff for their untiring efforts, as well as millions watching on television all around the world who made this HBL PSL a memorable spectacle.

“HBL PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR900million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled.

“For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach.”

