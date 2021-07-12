UrduPoint.com
Ramiz Raja Criticizes Selection Committee For Picking Overrated Players

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

The former Pakistan skipper says they  expect the players to improve in some areas and learn from their mistakes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12th, 2021) Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja on Monday came down hard upon Pakistan’s selection committee for picking overrated players in the national team.

The statement from the former cricketer after England beat Pakistan by 52 runs in the second ODI at Lord's on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Talking on his YouTube channel, Raja said that big changes are needed inorder to avoid further series defeats.

“How much time should be given to the coaches before their performance is judged? It was extremely awful selection. Some overrated players keep on playing for Pakistan,” said Ramiz, pointing out that he could not understand how to back this team.

“We expect them to improve in some areas and learn from their mistakes.

They have a chance to make big changes in the team otherwise it would be a tough season,” he said. .

He also said that fans were losing patience with the team after continuous dismal performances from the Men in Green.

“The value of shock will clock fifteen If you map this series defeat on the Richter scale,’ said Ramiz, adding htat it was a massive blow and I don't understand how one can defend it. It’s England’s No.2 team, in terms of talent,” he said.

“The performance isn’t defendable. If the alarm bells don’t ring now, I don’t know when they will. It’s a World Cup year, though it’s a T20 World Cup, and such headlines are unbearable Pakistan fans,” he concluded.

