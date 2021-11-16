UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Delighted At Being Awarded The Hosting Rights For ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

Ramiz Raja delighted at being awarded the hosting rights for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has thanked the International Cricket Council for awarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan, saying the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja has thanked the International Cricket Council for awarding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan, saying the event will showcase Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

The ICC Board’s decision means Pakistan will defend the ICC Champions Trophy title in their backyard when the eight-team and 15-match tournament is held at three iconic venues in February 2025. Pakistan had defeated India by 180 runs in the 2017 tournament at The Oval.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I am pleased no-end with the ICC’s decision to select Pakistan as a host nation for one of their elite tournaments. By allocating a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed complete confidence and faith in our management and operational capabilities and skills.

“We have continued to demonstrate how a great host we are and through the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, we will again showcase our passion and love for the sport as this event will be a boon to the millions of home fans, who will see world class teams and their favourite international players from close quarters.

“We not only endeavour to plan and deliver a world-class event, we will also prepare and field a strong and formidable side that can perform and entertain our home fans. We saw during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign how the nation got united and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home will be another opportunity to further strengthen that bond as we defend the title.”

