Ramiz Raja Expresses Concerns Over Afghani Spectators' Violent Attitude

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2022 | 05:18 PM

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

The PCB Chairman has said that they will take up the matter with ICC.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2022) PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed serious concerns over clashes between the spectators during the match of Pakistan and Afghanistan at Sharjah stadium.

In a video message shared by PCB's official Twitter handle, Ramiz Raja has termed the clashes dangerous.

"There may be trouble to the team," said the PCB Chairman, pointing out the security threat. He also urged the fans to control their emotions.

Raja said they would also approach International cricket Council (ICC) to take action and also take steps for implementation of whatever the protocols were for safety and security of the spectators and players.

Some Afghanistan spectatators threw seats installed there in the stand on Pakistani spectators.

