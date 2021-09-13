Ramiz Raja is likely to be elected unopposed as PCB Chairman today

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB’s Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will conduct the election and preside over the special meeting to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) The election for the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) will be held in Lahore today.

The PCB’s Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will conduct the election and preside over the special meeting to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

According to the sources, former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja who was nominated by PCB’s patron-in-chief Imran Khan as member of the Board of Governors, is likely to win the seat unopposed.

Alia Zafar, Aasim Wajid Jawad, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Khan are members of the BoG and will attend the special meeting to elect the new PCB chairman.

After the election, the newly-elected PCB Chairman will deliver a press conference at the Bob Woolmer Indoor school at 2: 15 pm.

Only the fully vaccinated reporters and correspondents would be able to attend the press conference under the strict PCB COVID-19 protocols.

Ramiz Raja had earlier on September7 had asked the crickets to focus on playing cricket and don't pay attention to the changes taking place in the PCB.

He had also shared his vision and roadmap with the players during the meeting at the Natonal High-Performance Centre in Lahore.