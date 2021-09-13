UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Is Likely To Be Elected Unopposed As PCB Chairman Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:50 AM

Ramiz Raja is likely to be elected unopposed as PCB Chairman today

The PCB’s Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will conduct the election and preside over the special meeting to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2021) The election for the new chairman of Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) will be held in Lahore today.

The PCB’s Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed will conduct the election and preside over the special meeting to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

According to the sources, former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja who was nominated by PCB’s patron-in-chief Imran Khan as member of the Board of Governors, is likely to win the seat unopposed.

Alia Zafar, Aasim Wajid Jawad, Asad Ali Khan, Arif Saeed, Javed Kurieshi, Ramiz Raja and Wasim Khan are members of the BoG and will attend the special meeting to elect the new PCB chairman.

After the election, the newly-elected PCB Chairman will deliver a press conference at the Bob Woolmer Indoor school at 2: 15 pm.

Only the fully vaccinated reporters and correspondents would be able to attend the press conference under the strict PCB COVID-19 protocols.

Ramiz Raja had earlier on September7 had asked the crickets to focus on playing cricket and don't pay attention to the changes taking place in the PCB.

He had also shared his vision and roadmap with the players during the meeting at the Natonal High-Performance Centre in Lahore.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Asad Ali

Recent Stories

Resolution on «Cooperation between the United Nat ..

Resolution on «Cooperation between the United Nations and the Economic Cooperat ..

13 minutes ago
 Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries b ..

Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries by ISI chief is one of the most ..

16 minutes ago
 PTI emerges as the largest party in Cantonment boa ..

PTI emerges as the largest party in Cantonment boards' elections across Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award continues to receive nom ..

MBR Creative Sports Award continues to receive nomination files

46 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from New ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Phone Call from New Malaysian FM

47 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

UAE Press: Mohammed has immense faith in Emiratis

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.