The Sources claim that Ramiz Raja who is likely to be the next PCB Chairman has given freedom to Babar Azam to make team of his own choice but has demanded results.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2021) Pakistan former captain Ramiz Raja who is likely to be the next PCB Chairman held a meeting with skipper Babar Azam and discussed the selection for ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

The Sources said that Ramiz Raja gave freedom in decision making and to select the players for his team for the mega event. However, he demanded the results from him.

The sources quoted Ramiz as saying, " Making the team of your choice is your choice for World Cup but I need results no matter whoever you select for your team, ". He also assured Babar Azam that no one would interfere into selection matter but there will be no compromise on fitness."

According to the Sources, Ramiz Raja was referring to the fielding fumbles in the first Test match against the West Indies, which cost Pakistan the game and, as a result, eluded the Men in Green from winning the series.

Babar thanked Raja and promised to come up with results in the tournament, which will kick off on October 17.

Squads for the New Zealand series and issues related to domestic cricket with PCB chief executive officer Wasim Khan and Director High-Performance Centre Nadeem Khan also came under discussion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier nominated Ramiz Raja as patron -in-chief of the PCB and the PCB board of Governors will meet on September 13 to elect the chairman.

A local private tv reported that the former cricketer and ex-Pakistan skipper had begun consultations for the implementation of his roadmap for Pakistan cricket in the days to come.

The Sources had said that Ramiz Raja had contacted top PCB officials and had started giving his input, according to his proposed roadmap, to them on steps to improve Pakistan cricket.

The Sources in PCB said that whatever decisions were made in the coming days would be in accordance with Ramiz Raja's roadmap.