Ramiz Raja reacts to ban on Umar Akmal

(@fidahassanain)

The former test cricketer says that ban on Umar Akmal is waste of talent but favors putting cricketers involved in corruption behind the bars.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2020) Former test cricketer commentators Ramiz Raja reacted to the ban on Umar Akmal, saying that it is loss to the talent but the ciricketers involved in match-fixing should be sent behind the bars.

Taking to Twitter, Ramiz Raja expressed his feelings as the news of ban on Umar Akmal went viral on social media.

He wrote: “So, Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more,”.

To a question that whether jail time would make win the war against match fixing, he wrote: “Jail time could be a useful deterrent Pommie, possibly the last resort!! It’s like fighting covid 19, all will have to pitch in to save the cricket world: Fans, Boards, stake holders,law enforcement agencies, You & I,.

”

It may be mentioned here that Umar Akmal has been banned for three years from all forms of cricket by Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) disciplinary panel after he was found guilty of violating anti corruption code. He was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4.