Ramiz Raja Reviews PCB CEO Wasim Khan’s Performance

Fida Hussnain 29 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:52 PM

Ramiz Raja reviews PCB CEO Wasim Khan’s performance

The Sources said that Wasim met Ramiz  and the new PCB chairman reviewed the latter’s performance, pointing out that two months time was required to decide the future of Wasim Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB)’s newly elected chairman, Ramiz Raja reviewed CEO Wasim Khan’s performance so far, the sources said on Tuesday.

The PCB CEO left the decision on Ramiz Khan who shared his plans in his first press conference on Monday.

Wasim’s contract is going to end in 2022 and it is most likely that he will not get extension as PCB CEO. Ehsan Mani, the former PCB Chairman, did not get any extension and Ramiz Raja took the charge as the new chairman. Ramiz Raja made important announcements soon after assuming the charge as the 36th chairman.

