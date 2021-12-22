UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Says He Will Not Rest Till Pakistan Beats Australia  In Australia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 02:12 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said that he would not rest till Pakistan become a world-class team and beat Australia at their home turf.

Ramiz Raja talked about a wide range of issues, including the dismal attendance during the recently-held Pakistan-West Indies series, the need for permanent coaches and team selection.

The former Pakistan captain and PCB chairman was addressing a press conference in Karachi with newly-appointed CEO Faisal Hasnain.

The PCB Chairman appreciated the team for making progress but said that it needed hard work for its improvement.

He pointed out that Pakistan needed to improve fielding a lot. Raja said that he had been working as PCB Chairman for last three months but it feels like 30 years had been passed. He said that now he realized that holidays were much important and were blessing.

Raja said that he raised his voice at the Asian Cricket Council after Kiwis and England withdrew from Pakistan tour.

He said that he told the court that they all should raise voice if any Asian country is mistreated.

Talking about the coaches, he said they needed specialists rather than the coaches, pointing out that it would be better if coaches were employed at the basic level to groom future stars.

Ramiz Raja said that no decision had been taken to either appoint a local or foreign coach yet.

He also talked about the episode of Yasir Shah, saying that there was no tolerance policy in such matters and investigation was underway to uncover the truth of accusation against Shah for allegedly raping a minor.

The players were on ambassadorial positions and they had been trained who to pick or socialize with, he added.

He also pointed out that the salaries of the players had been increased so that they could stay in five-star accommodations where there are no distractions.

He unveiled that each player earns Rs50 to 60 lac per month. He, however, said that the PCB had plans to invite scholars to give lectures to the players on morality. The PCB Chairman said that Mustansar Hussain tarrar and Ashfaq Ahmed were invited to talk to players as how they can handle fame and [educate them] that making money should not be their focus.

He stated that they needed to work on them more, adding that the media made headlines on the case prematurely.

