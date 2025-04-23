Ramiz Raja Under Fire On Social Media Topic After Mentioning IPL At PSL X Presentation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:32 PM
Former PCB Chairman makes a minor slip during presentation, which has sparked a storm of memes and comments across social media
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2025) Ramiz Raja once again came under fire on the social media for mentioning the Indian Premier League X (IPL X) during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presentation.
The former PCB Chairman made a minor slip during the presentation yesterday, which sparked a storm of memes and comments across social media.
While presenting after the match, Ramiz Raja mistakenly said “HBL IPL” instead of PSL, even though he was commentating on the Pakistan Super League.
This led to the trend of IPL vs PSL taking over social media platforms, with the users sharing a flood of memes.
One user jokingly remarked, “Ramiz sahib's heart still belongs to the IPL.”
Meanwhile, Ramiz Raja referred to his remark as a verbal slip, saying, “I still consider PSL to be the best league. In any case, there’s no comparison between the two leagues,”.
