UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Uses Bulletproof Vehicle Due To Security Threat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2022 | 05:02 PM

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

The committee members have expressed satisfaction over Ramiz Raja's performance as well as of the team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2022) Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has informed National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination meeting that he has been using bulletproof vehicle due to security threat.

In a two hours long session, the PCB chairman said that he is not a big burden on the board and only used daily allowances, hotel and travel expenses allowed him under the rules.

It was for the first time that Ramiz appeared before any parliamentary committee.

Responding to a question as to why the board had not submitted the auditor general’s report on annual expenses, the former skipper said that it was a government document and available to them at any time.

However, the committee members asked him to submit AG's report on the next meeting. Raja confirmed that AG office conducted audit of the board since 2012 and 13.

“But the members told him to submit the AG’s report himself at the next meeting.” The source said that Ramiz had confirmed that the AG’s office has audited accounts of the board since 2012-13.

The PCB chairman also explained about the team’s performances, future commitments, the PSL and tours by other foreign teams.

The sources said that the committee expressed satisfaction over Ramiz Raja's performance as well as of the team.

Related Topics

National Assembly Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Hotel Vehicle Tours Government

Recent Stories

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

3 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago
 Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Syd ..

Australia floods worsen as thousands more flee Sydney homes

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.