UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Vows To Improve Infrastructure For Cricket In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 04:42 PM

Ramiz Raja vows to improve infrastructure for cricket in 2022

The PCB Chairman says that his aim to provide the best cricket infrastructure to this country in the New Year.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2022) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said that they would improve infrastructure for the cricket in the country in 2022.

Ramiz Raja said that it was his aim in 2022 to provide the best cricket infrastructure to this country.

He said, “My aim in 2022 will be to provide best cricket infrastructure to this country,” adding that 2022 is a big year for all of them as cricket fans.

He said, “A lot challenges we have to deal with and I am really looking forward to it,”.

Talking about junior level cricket, the PCB Chairman once again emphasized its importance. “I will focus to lift cricket at the junior level because they are the asset of our system,”. He said that if they provided them ample opportunities, stars would come out of them.

He stated that it was the reason that he had decided to make a pool of junior players and gave them monthly stipend.

He also said that it would help them a lot moving forward.

The PCB chairman further said that they were going to built a state of the art stadium in Islamabad with a quality high-performance centre, adding that this statidum would facilitate them in the First Class and International matches.

Ramiz was happy with the increased value of Pakistan Super League (PSL) broadcasting rights and live streaming rights.

He added their brand PSL value had increased worldwide.

“ I am happy to see rapid rise in the value of PSL media rights that sold out in record amount,” Ramiz said.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Media All Best

Recent Stories

India's Rahul to lead for SA ODIs after Rohit inju ..

India's Rahul to lead for SA ODIs after Rohit injury

18 minutes ago
 19 MEPCO employees get promotion

19 MEPCO employees get promotion

18 minutes ago
 GCU celebrates 159th Founders' Day

GCU celebrates 159th Founders' Day

18 minutes ago
 HED to establish three regional directorates in KP ..

HED to establish three regional directorates in KP: Bangash

23 minutes ago
 'Too soon' - Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tourn ..

'Too soon' - Raducanu pulls out of Melbourne tournament

23 minutes ago
 85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law ..

85 cases registered, 125 booked for violating law on New Year

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.