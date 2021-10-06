UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Vows To Make PCB Financially Strong And Independent

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 43 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 02:55 PM

Ramiz Raja vows to make PCB financially strong and independent

The PCB Chairman who is on his visit to Karachi to meet the businessmen has said that they should not solely rely on ICC and should make PCB financially strong.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) Chairman Ramiz Raja vowed to make Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) financially strong and independent.

Ramiz Raja said the boarded needed the corporate sector in cricket for healthy growth and therefore he was meeting with the businessmen.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters after his meeting with businessman Arif Habib in Karachi.

Ramiz is currently on his first tour to Karachi after becoming PCB chairman. He met top businessmen within two days, seeking financial support from corporate sectors for the promotion and development of cricket in the country.

The PCB Chairman said he was making efforts to get support from the corporate sector and was involving it in the game.

He said he had plans to make PCB financially strong but they needed assistance and direction to make things fall on the right side. Ramiz said, “Cricket is now money swinger. If you have money, you have a say in the world. We can’t just rely on the ICC, we need to build ourselves financially so strong and independent,”.

He went out to say that England and New Zealand’s withdrawal from the Pakistan tour shook him and he immediately decided to make some tough calls.

“What New Zealand and England did, really made me think again. How far will we remain on backfoot? There is a need to make ourselves financially strong otherwise our cricket will go backward,” he added.

