Ramiz Raja wants franchise owners to offer big amount to cricketers to play PSL

The reports say the PCB Chairman will meet franchise owners today to hear their grievances regarding the PSL with an aim to make the event versatile and more attractive for the leading players.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has a plan to persuade Pakistan Super League franchise owners to rope in the “superstarts” of foreign foreign countries to play in the tournament and want them to offer the players big money.

Ramiz Raja has wanted franchise owners to offer lucrative packages to the best cricketers around the world.

The reports said that a proposal was put forward which basically stated that a foreign cricketer with star power, should be offered around $250,000 for his association with PSL franchises for a season.

Currently, the best of the lot receives around $160,000.

The sources quoting Ramiz said, “Ramiz will meet the franchise owners today to discuss different issues pertaining to the league in special connection with making it more robust, eye-catching — the one having star attraction,".

They also said that offering lucrative packages to the superstars of the game is another agenda of the meeting. The Sources say, “Some leading stars may get richer by around a quarter a million for featuring in the PSL from 2022 onwards, ".

Though some key players already are seen to become part of the league, the fresh package is expected to lure even bigger stars from across the world to make a serious effort to play the league.”

The PCB in this regard is expected to raise the slab for each franchise to around $1.5 million instead of the one million Dollars which are offered to buy foreign players during one season, they added.