Ramiz Raja wants Pakistan to bat first if wins toss against Aussies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Former skipper and cricket commentator Ramiz Raja has advised Pakistan team to bat first if wins the toss in the 2019 World Cup match to be played at Taunton on Wednesday.

Ramiz said Australia is mentally a very strong team and Pakistan must target their minds. "The pitch at Taunton is grassy and if the weather is sunny on Wednesday, than Pakistan should bat first after winning the toss," he said and added however if the conditions are rainy than Pakistan must bat second.

He said Pakistan if bats first then must score 300 runs on the scoreboard. "Pakistan must not lose wicket to Australia in the first 10 overs.

Ramiz said even if Pakistan scores 40 runs in the first 10 overs without losing a wicket then it would be a good start. "Pakistan needs one centurion from the top order and one batsman from the middle order who can score 70 runs off 50 balls," he said in his YouTube Channel.

He said Pakistan must not give wicket to Mitchell Starc as whenever Australia gets under-pressure they bring him in to bowl.

"Pakistan must be aware of batsman David Warner as he will try his best to attack Pakistani bowlers," he said.

Ramiz said he thinks Shadab Khan would be the one to bag Warner's wicket. "If the situation comes where Pakistani bowlers feel that Australian batsmen can be susceptible to the short ball, then they should to use it," he said and added Wahab Riaz can surprise the Aussies.

He said Pakistani bowlers must not give space to batsmen Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith. "An extra man must be brought in the circle as to pressure the Aussies," he said and added that Pakistan must not let the Australian batmen to take singles.

However, Ramiz urged Pakistan not to play defensively as it could result in losing the match. "Australia is already mentally down after losing their match to India," he said and asked Pakistan to focus on fielding.