Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test Captain: Reports

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Ramiz Raja, who will be next PCB Chairman, has shown inclination to replace Babar Azam as Test Captain, the latest reports say.

Different reports are emerging since the day he was nominated for the chairmanship of the cricket board.

Earlier, the reports emerged that he had conveyed to Babar Azam and other players to focus on playing games instead of focusing on who was included and who not. Before it, it was emerged that he had changed the T20 Squad in consultation with Babar Azam.

Some reports also surfaced that Babar Azam was not happy with selection of players for upcoming T20 World Cup and later PCB denied all these things and made it clear that the players were happy and selection was made with consensus.