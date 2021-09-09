UrduPoint.com

Ramiz Raja Wants To Replace Babar Azam As Test Captain: Reports

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 34 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 10:15 AM

Ramiz Raja wants to replace Babar Azam as Test Captain: Reports

A local English daily clams that Ramiz Raja who has been nominated as the next PCB Chairman has expressed his desire during his meeting with the players at the high performance centre.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) Ramiz Raja, who will be next PCB Chairman, has shown inclination to replace Babar Azam as Test Captain, the latest reports say.

Ramiz Raja has given this signal during his meeting with the players at the high performance Centre. Raja was recently nominated as the next PCB Chairman.

Different reports are emerging since the day he was nominated for the chairmanship of the cricket board.

Earlier, the reports emerged that he had conveyed to Babar Azam and other players to focus on playing games instead of focusing on who was included and who not. Before it, it was emerged that he had changed the T20 Squad in consultation with Babar Azam.

Some reports also surfaced that Babar Azam was not happy with selection of players for upcoming T20 World Cup and later PCB denied all these things and made it clear that the players were happy and selection was made with consensus.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World PCB Babar Azam All

Recent Stories

'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's per ..

'Majority of Pakistanis term Imran Khan govt's performance good'

15 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 84 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2021

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

9 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.