Ramiz Raja’s special message for cricket fans

(@fidahassanain)

The PCB Chairman has asked fans to stay behind the Green Shirts during this difficult time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has delivered a special message for the cricket fans in Pakistan.

Ramiz Raja who recently took charge as PCB Chairman urged the fans to support Green Shirts during this tough time.

His message came after New Zealand unilaterally decided to postpone Pakistan’s tour at eleventh hour after a security threat with damage on future international teams’ tours in the country.

In a video message shared by PCB on Twitter, Ramiz Raja said, “My pain and your (fans) pain is shared. It is an unfortunate scenario and it is not good for Pakistan cricket,”.

He said , “But we have experienced these situations before and have come out of it through resilience and energy of the fans,”.

The PCB Chairman is confident that Pakistan has ability to fight and challenge world cricket if they try to corner them once again.

He went on to say, “We have all the ingredients to challenge world cricket by our fight but if we can’t, we have full confidence to make a world-class team at our domestic level.

Fans must stay behind Pakistan cricket in world cup,”.

He also addressed Pakistan team because the players are worried and disappointed due to yesterday event.

Raja said, “Cricket team’s frustration must come out through performance. This is the best cure of showing world that when you are top side, everyone wants to play at home,”.

On Friday, Ramiz Raja tweeted that they will talk to New Zealand at ICC and asked on what grounds they made a unilateral decision.

He wrote, “Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC.”

New Zealand unilaterally canceled Pakistan tour on a security threat.

Pakistan Interior Minister said that New Zealand did not have substantial proof of its claim. He said it was unilateral decision of New Zealand. Pakistan had provided foolproof security to the Kiwis, he added.