Ramiz wants cricket to be played behind closed doors

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ):Former captain Ramiz Raja believes that it will be difficult for cricket boards to survive for long without resuming cricket and proposed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to hold talks with other boards to find a way to stage the sport behind closed doors.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit sports across the globe. It has also halted the cricket activities and holding of T20 World Cup, this later this year is also doubtful.

"Cricket fans are starved now as the coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill. I don't think cricket boards can survive for long like that. They can't continue to pay out salaries and expenses without having cricket activities.

It will be disastrous for them," the cricketer-turned commentator said on his YouTube channel 'RamizSpeaks'.

"I'll also urge PCB to think on these lines and hold talks with other boards to see how cricket activities can be resumed even behind closed doors," he said.

"Unless a vaccine is prepared, we can only defeat it [pandemic] through social distancing and precautionary measures," he said.

He noted that the government of Pakistan was trying to start construction sector in a bid to restart the economy. "No country can survive in such a perpetual lockdown. This would be a disaster. I believe the cricket industry [also] needs to reopen," he added.