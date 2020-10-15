Ramiz wants Misbah to adopt revolutionary coaching methods

Former Pakistani skipper Ramiz Raja has advised head coach Misbah ul Haq to adopt revolutionary coaching methods for the betterment of Pakistan team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Pakistani skipper Ramiz Raja has advised head coach Misbah ul Haq to adopt revolutionary coaching methods for the betterment of Pakistan team.

The cricketer-turned-commentator, was of the view that Misbah needs to ditch the "old timer" approach.

"Hopefully the new chief selector will adopt a positive attitude because Misbah needs a lot of help. Misbah has a typical mindset which is based on safety and security and lacks experimentation. He follows a set pattern which is basically an old timer's game," said Raja while speaking on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"This is a new beginning and I hope he introduces revolutionary methods in coaching, which is not easy, and builds a team with mentally tough players," he said.

Raja said that Misbah, who resigned from his role as chief selector on Wednesday, still has a huge responsibility on his shoulders.

"I think Misbah will feel more comfortable in this role (only coaching) but there is still a huge responsibility on his shoulders. He must not think that there will no longer be any criticism. What he needs to do is handle the constructive criticism well and don't worry about the pointless remarks," he said.

"Fans desperately want Misbah to be successful and our best wishes are with you. Don't think that everyone wants to bring you down but if you don't deliver things will get messy," he said.