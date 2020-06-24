Ramiz wishes speedy recovery to COVID-19 affected players

Former captain Ramiz Raja Tuesday said that he was shocked over the Pakistan trio of Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan testing positive for coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):Former captain Ramiz Raja Tuesday said that he was shocked over the Pakistan trio of Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan testing positive for coronavirus.

"Absolutely shocked to hear that Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali have tested positive for COVID-19," the cricketer-turned commentator said on his twitter handle.

"All asymptotic. Wishing them speedy recovery and return to cricket."Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had arranged tests for national players ahead of their tour to England. Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and as many T20Is against England in August-September.

The affected players have been asked to go into self-isolation.