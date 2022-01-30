UrduPoint.com

Ramos Suffers Calf-strain As Real Madrid Visit Looms

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Ramos suffers calf-strain as Real Madrid visit looms

SaintGermainenLaye, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain's veteran Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has suffered yet another calf injury and will miss Monday's cup clash with Nice.

PSG said they were unsure how long Ramos would be sidelined or if they expected him to be fit for the visit of his old employer Real Madrid on February 15.

Ramos joined PSG in July after winning the Champions League four times with Real Madrid.

"We'll have to see how it goes day by day," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Sunday at a press conference ahead of the last-16 cup tie with Nice.

Ramos suffered the latest injury in Thursday's training session, limping off after feeling 'discomfort' in his calf.

Since the 35-year-old's arrival in Ligue 1 he has struggled with calf problems that saw him miss the first five months of the season.

However, last weekend Ramos scored in the 4-0 romp at home to Reims.

Related Topics

Visit Reims Nice Paris Cuban Peso February July Sunday Real Madrid PSG Coach

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

12 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

20 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>