Ramos-Vinolas Wins Rain-hit Swiss Open

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:50 PM

Ramos-Vinolas wins rain-hit Swiss Open

Gstaad, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Albert Ramos-Vinolas cruised to victory over Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, on Sunday in the rain-delayed final of the clay-court Swiss Open in Gstaad.

After the final started four-and-a-half hours late due to the conditions, the unseeded Spaniard raced to his second career title 6-3, 6-2.

Ramos-Vinolas, ranked 85th in the world, went through the tournament without dropping a set. His previous title was in Bastad, Sweden, in 2017.

Stebe, a German ranked 455th in the world, was playing in his first career final after a busy weekend. Because of rain earlier in the week, he had to play two matches on Saturday, winning both in three sets.

