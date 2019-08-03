UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rampant Ratchanok Roars Into Thailand Open Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:37 PM

Rampant Ratchanok roars into Thailand Open final

Two-time winner Ratchanok Intanon edged a thriller against compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong to reach the final of the Thailand Open on home soil Saturday

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Two-time winner Ratchanok Intanon edged a thriller against compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong to reach the final of the Thailand Open on home soil Saturday.

Former world champion Ratchanok, 24, cut Pornpawee's rousing comeback short as she won in three games 23-21, 17-21, 21-19 in front of a packed home crowd.

In Sunday's final she will face Chinese top seed Chen Yufei, who is yet to drop a game after beating Sayaka Takahashi 21-16, 21-19.

Ratchanok faced unseeded Pornpawee in a boisterous atmosphere at the Indoor Stadium Huamark as the former world number one continued her quest for a third title in Bangkok.

Victory was sheer jubilation for the third-seeded Ratchanok, who had to dig deep as she found herself trailing in the third game before recovering aggressively.

Elsewhere, Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in straight games to reach the men's final, where he will play reigning champion Kanta Tsuneyama or Hong Kong's Angus Ng.

In doubles, Chinese third seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen will play unseeded Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for the men's title.

The women's final will see Du Yue and Li Yinhui, the eighth seeds from China, play Japanese seventh seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

Related Topics

India World Thailand China Hong Kong Bangkok Malaysia Women Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Froome undeterred by injuries, eyes fifth Tour de ..

3 minutes ago

Australia's Lyon sparks England collapse in first ..

3 minutes ago

New earthquake rattles Greece

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief gets fare ..

3 minutes ago

Use of cluster bombs by India highly condemnable: ..

10 minutes ago

AJK business community elder hails President Trump ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.