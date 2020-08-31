Rampant Saracens thrash London Irish

Saracens thrashed London Irish 40-12 in the English Premiership on Monday as they stepped up their preparations for European action

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Saracens thrashed London Irish 40-12 in the English Premiership on Monday as they stepped up their preparations for European action.

Saracens have already been relegated from the Premiership for repeated salary cap breeches.

But they still have ambitions of European Champions Cup success this term, with a quarter-final against Leinster on September 19.

Saracens were close to full strength against a London Irish side featuring nine academy representatives and the result was never in doubt.

The line-out drive emerged as their most potent weapon with four tries plundered from the set-piece and, having exposed the Exiles' Achilles heal, they exploited it ruthlessly with two-try hooker Jamie George and England team-mate Maro Itoje at the heart of their dominance.

Prop Richard Barrington also crossed twice, while there were additional touchdowns for Brad Barritt and Billy Vunipola with the bonus point secured in the 35th minute of another lop-sided Premiership contest.

Knowing they must spend next season in the second tier of English rugby, Saracens' sole aim for the 2019-20 campaign is to retain the Champions Cup in a quest that resumes next month.

Three Premiership matches remain until their trip to Dublin, offering opportunities to continue fine-tuning, but on the evidence of their trip to south west London their line-out driving maul needs little work.