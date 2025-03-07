Ramzan Floodlight Futsal Tournament from Mar 13

The Abdul Razzak Arian Ramzan Floodlight Futsal Tournament will be played from March 13, at the Mini Sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Abdul Razzak Arian Ramzan Floodlight Futsal Tournament will be played from March 13, at the Mini sports Complex, Nazimabad, Karachi.

According to President, Maqbool Arian two competitions will be played in the tournament including U20 and open category.

The semifinals will be played on March 15 while final on March 16. A prize distribution ceremony will be held at the end.

The first prize winner will get Rs 15,000 with winner trophy while the runner-up will be awarded with Rs 7,000 and trophy.

The tournament will be played under the auspices of Pakistan Student Olympic Association and in collaboration of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation.