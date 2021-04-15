Ramzan Hockey festival announced

Al-Saghir Hockey Club on Thursday announced the Ramzan Night Hockey Festival, which would be played soon in North Karachi, here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Saghir Hockey Club on Thursday announced the Ramzan Night Hockey Festival, which would be played soon in North Karachi, here.

The decision was made in the Club's General Council meeting attended by around 80 players including veteran, senior and junior players.

The Chairman of the Club also announced to give Rs 25000 for the distribution of ration among the needy Hockey players during the holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting also offered fateha for late senior club players Mobin Sheikh, Mohammad Khalid and Farhan Ahmed.