UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ramzan Hockey Festival Announced

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Ramzan Hockey festival announced

Al-Saghir Hockey Club on Thursday announced the Ramzan Night Hockey Festival, which would be played soon in North Karachi, here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Saghir Hockey Club on Thursday announced the Ramzan Night Hockey Festival, which would be played soon in North Karachi, here.

The decision was made in the Club's General Council meeting attended by around 80 players including veteran, senior and junior players.

The Chairman of the Club also announced to give Rs 25000 for the distribution of ration among the needy Hockey players during the holy month of Ramzan.

The meeting also offered fateha for late senior club players Mobin Sheikh, Mohammad Khalid and Farhan Ahmed.

Related Topics

Karachi Hockey

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

35 minutes ago

Meeting reviews coronavirus situation

31 seconds ago

5478 KP students to get Rehmat Ul Alameen scholars ..

32 seconds ago

Proclaimed offender held in Khuzdar

34 seconds ago

Former greats heap praise on Babar, Rizwan

35 seconds ago

EU voices concern over Polish human rights row

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.