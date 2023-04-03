UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Cup On April 8

Muhammad Rameez Published April 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The one-day Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Cup Tournament will be held on April 8 at Leisure City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi.

According to the details, the tournament is being organised by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF).

President PTBF Ijaz ur Rehman said all preparations for the tournament were finalized, adding it was being arranged on the special instructions of Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta.

The draws for the tournament would be announced on April 7. Whereas, prizes would be distributed among the winning players at the closing ceremony.

