Rana Hopes Hockey Team To Play Final In The Azlan Shah Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM
Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Wednesday expressed hope that the Pakistani hockey team will play the final of the Azlan Shah Cup
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Wednesday expressed hope that the Pakistani hockey team will play the final of the Azlan Shah Cup.
Congratulating the hockey players on their best performance against Canada, he said that the constantly excellent performance of the national hockey team in the Azlan Shah Cup was a testament to the selection on merit.
“Pakistan's historic victory in the match against Canada speaks volumes of the talent of hockey players.
”
The Chairman PMYP said that with the timely consideration of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the issue of hockey team selection had been resolved on merit.
The hockey team had played an impressive game in the Azlan Shah tournament per the nation's expectations, he added.
Rana urged the people to pray for the hockey team to bring back the lost glory of the national game on the international level.
Recent Stories
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
More Stories From Sports
-
16th CNS international squash championship begins4 minutes ago
-
SA Gardens, Wapda quality for National Challenge Cup semis1 hour ago
-
Olympic flame to arrive on French soil1 hour ago
-
Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Jr. Tennis team for South Asian Tennis Championship announced3 hours ago
-
GCP wins overall trophy of KP HED Inter-College Boys Games4 hours ago
-
Sports teaches discipline, unity, tolerance: Meena Khan5 hours ago
-
4th Union Club Gatorade trophy ranking tennis championship concludes6 hours ago
-
Bicycle race organized to promote of sports activities among youth3 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Canada 5-4 to become a strong final contender6 hours ago
-
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in balance7 hours ago
-
Rudy Gobert named 2024 NBA Defensive Player of the Year4 hours ago