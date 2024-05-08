Open Menu

Rana Hopes Hockey Team To Play Final In The Azlan Shah Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published May 08, 2024 | 10:16 PM

Rana hopes Hockey team to play final in the Azlan Shah tournament

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Wednesday expressed hope that the Pakistani hockey team will play the final of the Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan Wednesday expressed hope that the Pakistani hockey team will play the final of the Azlan Shah Cup.

Congratulating the hockey players on their best performance against Canada, he said that the constantly excellent performance of the national hockey team in the Azlan Shah Cup was a testament to the selection on merit.

“Pakistan's historic victory in the match against Canada speaks volumes of the talent of hockey players.

The Chairman PMYP said that with the timely consideration of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the issue of hockey team selection had been resolved on merit.

The hockey team had played an impressive game in the Azlan Shah tournament per the nation's expectations, he added.

Rana urged the people to pray for the hockey team to bring back the lost glory of the national game on the international level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Canada Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed

3 minutes ago
 May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pak ..

May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirri ..

PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif

5 minutes ago
 Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable succe ..

Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination

5 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bib ..

IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail

5 minutes ago
 IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's ..

IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement

5 minutes ago
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history ..

May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM

5 minutes ago
 Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

10 minutes ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

10 minutes ago
 Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese invest ..

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

10 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports