Rana Sanaullah congratulates Asif on Snooker title win

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pakistan's ace cueist Muhammad Asif, on clinching the World Snooker Championship title.

In his message, Sanaullah, who also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC), praised Asif's exceptional skill, and said his brilliant performance in the snooker final earned him the coveted title for the third time. "Asif's achievement is an honor for the entire Pakistani nation," he said.

He also congratulated Asif's family and the nation, acknowledging the significance of this triumph in the realm of sports.

Furthermore, he attributed Pakistan's continued success in sports to Prime Minister's special focus on promoting and encouraging games.