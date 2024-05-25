Rana vows to revive sports in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has pledged to revitalize sports in Pakistan, in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

Rana, who was given an additional portfolio of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), convened a high-level meeting here to discuss the revival of sports in schools.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary IPC, Nadeem Irshad Kayani, Federal Secretary for education, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, and senior officials from all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rana emphasized the need to enhance sports infrastructure at the school level, highlighting the importance of promoting sports from the grassroots to international standards.

He also directed to compile data on sports infrastructure in schools in collaboration with all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Once data is available, it will be easier to set goals and achieve them, he said.

Rana announced the establishment of a benchmark to assess the state of sports in schools.

Our aim is to take immediate action to elevate sports to international standards, he said.

