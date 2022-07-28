UrduPoint.com

Rana Waheed, Abdullah To Play Against South Africa After Testing Negative For Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 28, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Rana Waheed, Abdullah to play against South Africa after testing negative for Covid-19

Two key players of the national hockey team, who were tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in England, have now been declared free from the disease, the Pakistan Hockey Federation said on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Two key players of the national hockey team, who were tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in England, have now been declared free from the disease, the Pakistan Hockey Federation said on Thursday.

Rana Abdul Waheed and goalkeeper Mohammad Abdullah were tested positive on landing in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. They were put in isolation and after every four hours their CT value was monitored.

"The good news is that they have tested negative and joined the gym today. They will be part of the national team in Saturday's opener against South Africa," Manager national hockey team Olympian Sameer Hussain told APP.

Pakistan will start their campaign on Saturday (July 30) against South Africa. They will take on New Zealand on July 31 in their second match. Then, they will face Scotland on August 3. In their last group match on August 4, they will face six-time Commonwealth Games hockey champions Australia.

The top two teams will move to the semifinals, taking place on August 6. The final will be held on August 8, the last day of the multi-sports event.

Around 4,600 athletes from 72 nations and territories are featuring in different disciplines of the event, taking place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

